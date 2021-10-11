checkAd

Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 15:05  |  14   |   |   

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time). At this time, Zynga will post management’s Q3 2021 Quarterly Earnings Letter, which includes Zynga’s third quarter 2021 results and outlook for the future, to its website at http://investor.zynga.com.

Zynga management will also host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, November 8, to discuss the company’s results. Questions may be asked on the call and Zynga will respond to as many questions as possible.

The conference call can be accessed at http://investor.zynga.com – a replay of which will be available through the website after the call – or via the below conference dial-in number:

  • Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 537-0745
  • International Dial-In Number: (253) 237-1142
  • Conference ID: 7239807

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile including CSR RacingTM, Empires & PuzzlesTM, Golf RivalTM, Hair ChallengeTM, Harry Potter: Puzzles & SpellsTM, High Heels!TM, Merge Dragons!TM, Merge Magic!, Queen BeeTM, Toon Blast, Toy Blast, Words With FriendsTM and Zynga PokerTM. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

Zynga Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021 Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021, at approximately 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time). At this time, Zynga will post management’s Q3 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
New Residential Investment Corp. to Acquire Genesis Capital LLC
Chevron Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Zynga schließt Übernahme von Entwickler mobiler Spiele StarLark ab und erweitert Spielportfolio mit Hit-Franchise Golf Rival
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Zynga Closes Acquisition of Mobile Game Developer StarLark; Expands Game Portfolio With Hit Franchise, Golf Rival
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Zynga eröffnet Vorregistrierung für FarmVille 3
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Zynga Opens Pre-Registration for FarmVille 3 Ahead of November 4, 2021 Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Zynga Announces New Decorating Feature for Merge Dragons! With Release of Dragon Homes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Zyngas Magical Match-3-Spiel für Mobilgeräte Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells feiert ersten Geburtstag
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Zynga’s Magical Match-3 Mobile Game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Zynga debütiert „Sneak Peek“ für den kommenden mobilen FarmVille 3 Titel
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Zynga Debuts “Sneak Peek” for Upcoming Mobile FarmVille 3 Title
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Zynga kündigt ReVamp an, das erste Multiplayer-Social-Deception-Spiel für Snapchat
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten