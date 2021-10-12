checkAd

Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 06:30  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC;OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") today provides an operational and corporate update, highlighting the following:

  • Successful commissioning of the desulphurization unit at Aldersyde, Alberta facility (the "Aldersyde Facility") constitutes completion of one of the important components of ongoing research and development ("R&D") activities to progress toward continuous production on a commercial scale;
  • The desulphurization unit is anticipated to enable Cielo to generate higher revenue from its waste-to-fuel products once continuous production on a commercial scale is attained; and
  • Mr. Chris Sabat assumes the role of Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary with expanded corporate responsibilities.

Desulphurization

The desulphurization process is one of the important components of ongoing R&D activities to progress toward continuous production on a commercial scale. We are pleased with the performance of the desulphurization unit during its initial run at the Aldersyde Facility. The successful commissioning of the desulphurization unit at the Aldersyde Facility demonstrates that Cielo is capable of producing diesel with a sulphur content that complies with road diesel requirements in North America.

On September 27, 2021, Cielo began the final commissioning procedures for the safe start-up of the desulphurization unit for the initial run. The Company completed mechanical, instrumentation, and electrical verification processes required for the desulphurization unit to start up. The desulphurization unit was then purged and loop checks were completed followed by commencement of the warmup sequence. Diesel feed, with a high sulfur content, averaging 800 parts per million ("ppm"), was initiated into the desulphurization unit, after which the unit was monitored and tuned to verify and record the specific on-site parameters and metrics of operation and performance. The Company is very pleased to report that this initial run, and the operation of the desulphurization unit, have met the operational expectations based on the Company's design parameters:

