checkAd

American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 02:00  |  50   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI) (OTCQB:LIACF) (Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and TD Securities Inc., as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners (together the “Agents”) pursuant to which the Corporation has launched a private placement of up to 7,548,000 units (the “Units”), at an offering price of $2.65 per Unit (the “Issue Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,002,200 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $4.00 per Share, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Corporation has also granted the Agents an option to offer for sale up to an additional 1,887,000 Units at the Issue Price, exercisable at any time until 48 hours prior to Closing, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company’s TLC Project, Falchani Project and the Macusani Project, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about November 3, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities to be issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four-months-and-one-day following closing of the Offering.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in ...
Ramin Younessi Joins Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Narrowing of Production Guidance Range for ...
Industry-veteran Elisa Cascade Joins Science 37 as Chief Product Officer; Chris Ceppi appointed ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...