Monument Progresses Flotation Plant Construction at the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) ("Monument" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the progress on flotation plant construction at the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia to produce saleable sulphide gold concentrates. The flotation plant construction includes: project management, project validation, flotation design and engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning.

Charlie Northfield, General Manager and the Project Sponsor at the Selinsing Gold Mine, commented: “I am thrilled to report that we are on schedule for construction completion in June 2022. To mitigate the risk of delays that might be caused by the Covid 19 pandemic from time to time, we are making our best efforts to advance deliverables ahead of the schedule. Our ability to move quickly is a testament to the capacity and experience of the on-site team. We will provide further updates on the flotation plant construction process in the weeks to come.”

Project Management

The project management team is led by the oversight board chaired by Cathy Zhai, President and CEO, comprising Project Sponsor, Project Manager, Project Controller and the Plant Manager as the end user. The procurement and engineering team on site are Selinsing employees. The majority of key project personnel participated in the existing Selinsing gold plant construction work back in 2008 to 2010. Six new employees will be recruited at different times in the construction and four personnel seconded from the existing Selinsing workforce.

Detailed Engineering Design

Following completion of independent flotation testwork and amendment of conceptual design of the flotation plant by Orway Mineral Consultants (“OMC”) (refer to July 6th 2021 news release), the contract for detailed engineering design was awarded to Mincore Pty Ltd. (“Mincore”), an Australia based engineering company.

The scope of work undertaken by Mincore included: the development of the 3D model of the flotation processing plant, preparation of equipment specifications and data sheets, and development of the control system for the new process equipment. Plant design aims to maximize gravity flow and to provide plant access for maintenance while allowing the current gravity / CIL plant operation to continue without interruption. The plant layout design allows for the future addition of the proposed BIOX circuit and ancillary works.

