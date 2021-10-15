checkAd

Teleperformance Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Combining Human and Technology Solutions to Offer a Superior Customer Experience

A wide footprint and expansive solution portfolio help the company address evolving customer requirements in a diverse market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific customer experience (CX) outsourcing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Teleperformance with the 2021 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Award for dominating the market with its multipronged go-to-market approach. Teleperformance offers a truly integrated one-office service that covers CX, back office, knowledge, and advisory services, enabling clients to meet their changing needs efficiently. The company leverages its proprietary tools, analytics, and processes (TAP) practice that identifies rapid transformation opportunities to drive digital transformation for clients.

Congratulations to Teleperformance on this tenth consecutive year win as the Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year.

"Teleperformance's regional footprint is unmatched by other CX outsourcing providers. It has established a robust presence in the region, with 108 facilities in nine service delivery markets. It is one of the most multilingual contact centers in the region, providing high-quality omnichannel interaction in 39 languages and dialects, which is a critical advantage for global MNCs looking to expand across the region," said Krishna Baidya, Director, ICT Practice. "By enhancing its digital capabilities, Teleperformance is gradually positioning itself as a global leader in multilingual, high-end, automated, and integrated business services."

With its high-touch and high-tech transformation strategy, Teleperformance delivers a meaningful and rich CX and has been enriching its offerings with artificial intelligence (AI)-based analytical and automation technologies and industry-specific solutions. The company's solid expertise in human resource (HR) management, global dedicated customer experience infrastructures, and high-performance technology ensure customers benefit from industry-best quality, security, and reliability. Teleperformance's innovation cuts across technology, security, and process improvement, while its unwavering focus on customer service enables an integrated approach to compliance, security, and privacy.

