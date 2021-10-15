checkAd

Jack in the Box Adds Doug Cook as Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 21:12  |  16   |   |   

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) has named Doug Cook as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Cook brings more than 20 years of industry experience leading guest and employee-facing platforms to Jack in the Box and will leverage his foodservice expertise to develop and execute strategic initiatives to support the brand’s needs.

Cook most recently served as interim CTO of Jack in the Box, effectively leading the technology team and strategy during his interim period. Prior to joining Jack in the Box, Cook served as Chief Information Officer at Pizza Hut. During his time with Pizza Hut, Cook oversaw the brand’s IT organization and was responsible for the deployment of restaurant and data products, as well as other innovative technologies and programs to create a competitive advantage for the company. Before Pizza Hut, Cook spent two decades with Sonic applying leading-edge technologies and analytics to grow the company’s innovation and market position.

“Doug understands the evolving technology expectations of our guests and will help Jack in the Box grow in that department, while ensuring we never lose sight of the importance of optimizing operations and maintaining product quality,” said Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris. “We’re excited to welcome Doug to Jack in the Box and he will serve an integral role as we continue to strengthen our leadership team.”

In addition to his employment responsibilities, Cook has been an active leader in various trade, technology and retail organizations. Cook has also given his expertise at MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference) and participated in Hospitality Technology’s “Top Tech Opportunities & Challenges for Restaurants” study.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on franchising opportunities with Jack in the Box, visit https://www.jackintheboxfranchising.com/.

Jack In The Box Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jack in the Box Adds Doug Cook as Chief Technology Officer Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) has named Doug Cook as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Cook brings more than 20 years of industry experience leading guest and employee-facing platforms to Jack in the Box and will leverage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
Virgin Galactic Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight ...
XPeng Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) on Behalf of ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Jack in the Box Announces Q4/Year-End 2021 Earnings Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten