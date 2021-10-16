checkAd

GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2021, 03:00  |  20   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 19, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 29, 2021, Generac issued a recall of certain models of the Company's portable generators, citing reports of seven finger amputations and a finger-crushing incident.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Generac’s portable generators posed an unreasonable risk of injury to users and the public; (2) as a result, at least seven finger amputations and one crushed finger had been reported to the Company; (3) as a result, Generac would face increased regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company would end sales in its Generac and DR 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada in June 2021; (5) the Company would recall its Generac and DR 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators in the United States and Canada; (6) the end of sales and the recall would occur before the Company’s noted hurricane and wildfire seasons and following the Texas outage—periods the Company has touted for sales; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $31.04 per share, or 7.2%, over three trading sessions, closing at $400.00 per share on August 2, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Generac shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
 Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Generac Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) in the United States District …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Zeposia (ozanimod) as a Treatment for Adult ...
Enviva Partners, LP Announces Simplification Transaction and Corporate Conversion
TotalEnergies SE: Main Indicators
Sacituzumab Govitecan Receives Positive CHMP Opinion as 2L Treatment for Adult Patients With ...
FDA Approves Genentech’s Tecentriq as Adjuvant Treatment for Certain People With Early Non-Small ...
Merck Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) in ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of October 1, 2021
VIQ Solutions Provides Updated Growth Plans, Revised Third Quarter 2021 Outlook and Financial ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:45 UhrGNRC FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, THE FIRST FILING FIRM, Encourages Generac Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important October 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action – GNRC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21GNRC Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Generac Holdings Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten