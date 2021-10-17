checkAd

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important December 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action – EAR

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) between February 25, 2021, and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 6, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Eargo securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Eargo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2162.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company’s largest third-party payor, Eargo’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Eargo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2162.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

