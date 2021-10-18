MODIA paper published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research Mental Health

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) today announced the publication of a manuscript, "A Personalized, Interactive, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy-Based Digital Therapeutic (MODIA) for Adjunctive Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder: Development Study," in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) Mental Health. The paper outlines the development and features of the company´s new digital therapeutic, MODIA. (Link to the article: https://mental.jmir.org/2021/10/e31173).

MODIA was developed by Orexo in collaboration with GAIA AG, and, in July, Orexo was pleased to announce the enrollment of the first participant in a clinical evaluation of MODIA for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) as part of a clinician-supervised medication assisted treatment (MAT) program. Over the next year, MODIA will be assessed relative to the current MAT approach as well as gauging its ability to provide sustainable positive outcomes for OUD patients.