MODIA paper published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research Mental Health
UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) today announced the publication of a manuscript, "A Personalized, Interactive, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy-Based Digital Therapeutic (MODIA) for Adjunctive Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder: Development Study," in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) Mental Health. The paper outlines the development and features of the company´s new digital therapeutic, MODIA. (Link to the article: https://mental.jmir.org/2021/10/e31173).
MODIA was developed by Orexo in collaboration with GAIA AG, and, in July, Orexo was pleased to announce the enrollment of the first participant in a clinical evaluation of MODIA for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) as part of a clinician-supervised medication assisted treatment (MAT) program. Over the next year, MODIA will be assessed relative to the current MAT approach as well as gauging its ability to provide sustainable positive outcomes for OUD patients.
"For more than a decade, our main focus has been on improving the lives of patients suffering from opioid addiction, an experience which has given us important and unique insights that have been instrumental in the development of MODIA," said Mike Sumner, Chief Medical Officer, Orexo. "We know that the ability to combine medication with psychosocial support improves the lives of those struggling with opioid dependence. This paper outlines our innovative new tool that is designed to help advance that treatment and make it more accessible,m independent of time or geographical location."
OUD patients face a multitude of barriers to receiving treatment, including geographic location, a shortage of qualified health providers, and the heavy weight of stigma, all of which impede access to adequate counseling and the psychosocial support necessary for long-term recovery. MODIA is a cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) based digital therapy that was developed to provide adjunct counseling support. MODIA uses an artificial intelligence approach providing tailored content, messaging, and tone to meet the patient's unique needs and circumstances. The patient only requires basic computer skills and internet access.
0 Kommentare