Blackwolf Copper and Gold Identifies Significant Vein Targets at Cantoo Property, Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG) is pleased to announce that initial reconnaissance exploration has identified highly encouraging quartz vein structures and sulphide mineralization. Specifically, a large, shallow-dipping, gold-bearing structure estimated at over 30 meters wide at its 100%-owned Cantoo Property, located, north of the mining towns of Hyder, AK and Stewart, BC. The Property is located on the Alaskan side of the Golden Triangle, immediately west of the Premier Gold Project and south of the past-producing Scottie Gold and Granduc Copper Mines. Strong sulphide mineralization in-vein and breccia has been identified in areas of historic high-grade gold and silver assays, as well as copper oxide mineralization associated with multiple phases of intrusive rocks. All surface sample assays from Cantoo are currently pending. This Property is one of three claim groups in the Golden Triangle recently staked by Blackwolf, in addition to the Company's flagship Property: the advanced Niblack polymetallic VMS deposit located in southeast Alaska.

During the recent reconnaissance exploration campaign, Blackwolf's crews identified multiple phases of veining and intrusive rocks with varying styles of alteration, including the ‘Premier Porphyry', an megacrystic Orthoclase-rich porphyritic unit spatially associated with gold mineralization in the area. 28 rock samples and 41 soil samples were collected at Cantoo with all assays pending.

The Company has commenced permitting work to drill the initial exploration holes at Cantoo. Applications will subsequently be made to drill other gold-silver and VMS targets in the Hyder area following the receipt of assay results from recent exploration work that are expected in late 2021.

Exclusive historic maps were acquired by Blackwolf from a Hyder resident describing at least two large vein systems, both of which are partially exposed along a steep, vegetation covered east-facing cliff immediately west of the Canadian border. It was revealed that in the late 1920's, two small aerial tramlines were installed to access two separate structures: a lower, silver-rich vein and the upper gold-rich ‘100-foot-wide vein'. Recent helicopter reconnaissance by Blackwolf crews located the cables, which led to the vein outcrops. The larger structure coincides with a lineament that can be traced for over one kilometer along strike under thick vegetation cover.

