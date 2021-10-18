checkAd

GEP Successfully Secures GxP Compliance, Ensuring Sanctity of Supply Chain Data in Pharmaceutical, Food and Life Sciences Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 17:15  |  24   |   |   

- Independent GxP assessment verifies GEP SOFTWARE's tamperproof ability to track, trace and audit every ingredient and component across global supply chains

- GEP is one of the few supply chain SaaS providers that is GxP-compliant

CLARK, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced it has successfully achieved GxP compliance following as evaluation by one of the big four accounting and consulting firms. It was secured as an integral requirement for one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies to operate all of its supply chain using GEP SOFTWARE, the next-generation, cloud-native supply chain and procurement unified platform.

GEP Logo

The successful completion of the GxP audit ― termed the 21 CFR Part 11 Assessment in the U.S. and Annex 11 in the European Union ― verifies GEP SOFTWARE capability in supply chain collaboration, visibility and traceability up to lot/batch level, execution and control for all ingredients, raw materials and components used by the highly regulated food & beverage, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.

Pharmaceutical, food and life sciences industries are accelerating product innovation, testing and production, and relying on an expansive array of suppliers, manufacturers, testers, packagers, and distributors from across the globe. GEP SOFTWARE ensures manufacturers' ability to track and trace every ingredient, component, and audit across their entire supply chains, guaranteeing the quality and integrity of the drug or product. GEP provides companies with visibility, control and the ability to collaborate with suppliers, contract manufacturers, packagers and distributors over their entire multitier, multi geographic global supply chains.

"While complying with GxP regulations is quite complex and onerous, we are very happy that GEP achieved compliance with GxP standards for our software that enables global enterprises operating in highly regulated sectors to manage their distributed supply chains with a large network of suppliers, contract manufacturers and packagers," said Vinayak Agashe, GEP's vice president of product. "GEP enables companies to orchestrate their supply chains effectively, efficiently, and in compliance with the evolving regulatory requirements and to guarantee the integrity of every ingredient, supplier, and step in their process."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GEP Successfully Secures GxP Compliance, Ensuring Sanctity of Supply Chain Data in Pharmaceutical, Food and Life Sciences Industries - Independent GxP assessment verifies GEP SOFTWARE's tamperproof ability to track, trace and audit every ingredient and component across global supply chains - GEP is one of the few supply chain SaaS providers that is GxP-compliant CLARK, N.J., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training ...
Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & ...
Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province
NICE Recommends Dupixent ∇ (dupilumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma[1]
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts Announces the Opening of the Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, ...
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI