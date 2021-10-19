checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.10.2021 / 10:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Seidel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.10 EUR 33105.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.10 EUR 33105.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


19.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Seydelstraße 18
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70662  19.10.2021 

