checkAd

Golden Minerals Drills 18m Grading 2.9 g/t Gold at Rodeo Gold-Silver Mine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 12:45  |  11   |   |   

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to announce assay results from 25 recently completed reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes at its Rodeo gold-silver mine located in Durango State, Mexico.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005240/en/

Rodeo Project RC Drilling Results, October 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

Rodeo Project RC Drilling Results, October 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

The company has drilled 47 RC holes totaling 3,187m, focusing on resource expansion and exploration of several targets located adjacent to the open pit. The reverse circulation drilling was completed in early October.

Highlights from the initial RC holes include:

  • RRC_021_018 returned 18m grading 2.3 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag within 54m grading 1.0 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag
  • RRC_021_020 returned 8m grading 2.4 g/t Au and 16 g/t Au within 26m grading 1.7 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag
  • RRC_021_021 returned 24m grading 2.2 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag within 56m grading 1.3 g/t Au and 17 g/t Ag
  • RRC_021_022 returned 8m grading 3.9 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag within 56m grading 1.0 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag
  • RRC_021_025 returned 18m grading 2.9 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag within 52m grading 1.3 g/t Au and 6 g/t Ag

Drilling has intersected several wide zones of disseminated gold mineralization and has identified several additional high-grade zones that appear to be hosted in a series of silicified structures running parallel to the high-grade gold zones currently being exploited. The mineralization in these new zones is very similar to the material currently being mined and consists of highly silicified epithermal veins and breccias hosted in felsic volcanic rocks.

Warren Rehn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals, commented, "The initial RC drill results are very positive. The gold-bearing intervals expand on the known zones of mill-grade gold mineralization to the south of the current pit and indicate that there is strong potential for Rodeo to host additional profitable tonnage, at current prices, to the south and west of the current pit.”

See attached image: Completed RC drill holes, Rodeo Gold Mine, Durango

Significant results are summarized in the table below, with complete results available on the Company website. [link]

 

Hole_ID  From   To   Interval   Au_g/t   Ag_g/t 
RRC_021_001

                 14

                 28

                 14

              0.58

                2.2

RRC_021_002 No significant results
RRC_021_003 No significant results
RRC_021_004

                 24

                 74

                 50

              0.69

              23.2

   including

                 48

                 54

                   6

              1.41

              27.8

RRC_021_005

                 48

                 68

                 20

              1.01

              34.9

   including

                 66

                 68

                   2

              2.73

              66.3

RRC_021_006

                 -  

                   4

                   4

              0.92

              10.2

RRC_021_007 No significant results
RRC_021_008

                 32

                 64

                 32

              0.59

                1.3

   including

                 36

                 46

                 10

              1.01

                2.0

RRC_021_009

                 30

                 44

                 14

              0.87

                3.1

RRC_021_010

                 -  

                 36

                 36

              0.93

                3.1

   including

                 -  

                   8

                   8

              2.15

                2.0

RRC_021_011

                   6

                 51

                 45

              0.77

                8.9

   including

                   8

                 18

                 10

              1.20

                3.5

   including

                 42

                 48

                   6

              1.34

              24.3

RRC_021_012

                 12

                 64

                 52

              0.98

                9.1

   including

                 12

                 28

                 16

              1.89

                7.8

RRC_021_013

                 10

                 84

                 74

              0.77

              18.2

   including

                 10

                 34

                 24

              1.14

                6.4

RRC_021_014

                   4

                 66

                 62

              0.76

              10.2

   including

                 18

                 36

                 18

              1.05

                5.0

   including

                 46

                 56

                 10

              1.17

              22.9

RRC_021_015

                   2

                 22

                 20

              0.77

                6.4

   including

                   4

                 18

                 14

              1.00

                7.0

RRC_021_016

                 -  

                 40

                 40

              1.09

              17.4

   including

                   8

                 30

                 22

              1.67

              22.9

RRC_021_017

                 -  

                 12

                 12

              1.12

                7.8

&

                 32

                 75

                 43

              0.55

              19.6

RRC_021_018

                 -  

                 54

                 54

              1.00

                4.7

   including

                   2

                 20

                 18

              2.33

                4.6

RRC_021_019

                   4

                 46

                 42

              0.82

                2.7

   including

                 14

                 20

                   6

              1.43

                2.6

RRC_021_020

                 28

                 54

                 26

              1.67

              12.1

   including

                 30

                 38

                   8

              2.02

              14.0

   including

                 44

                 52

                   8

              2.35

              15.9

RRC_021_021

                 -  

                 56

                 56

              1.28

              16.5

   including

                 -  

                 24

                 24

              2.17

              17.9

RRC_021_022

                 -  

                 56

                 56

              1.00

                4.4

   including

                 10

                 18

                   8

              3.92

                4.6

RRC_021_023

                 14

                 62

                 48

              0.56

                6.0

   including

                 22

                 54

                 32

              0.65

                6.0

RRC_021_024

                 10

                 54

                 44

              0.67

                3.1

   including

                 28

                 32

                   4

              1.56

                4.1

RRC_021_025

                   8

                 60

                 52

              1.33

                6.0

   including

                 16

                 34

                 18

              2.90

              11.0

 

Note: Intervals in the table represent drilled length. It is expected that true thickness is approximately 80% of drilled length as drill holes were drilled perpendicular to the gold mineralization that dips at approximately 25 degrees to the northeast. Intervals and grades have been rounded to either one or two decimal places.

About Rodeo

Rodeo is a gold-silver open pit mine located in Durango State, Mexico. Production began in January 2021, with material being trucked to the Company’s oxide mill at the Velardeña Properties located around 115 kilometers away via road. Rodeo’s current expected life per the terms of an independently prepared, NI 43-101-compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment (April 2020) is 2.5 years.

Review by Qualified Person and Quality Control

The technical contents of this press release have been reviewed by Matthew Booth, a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Booth has over 17 years of mineral exploration experience and is a Qualified Person member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG 12044).

To ensure reliable sample results, Golden Minerals uses a quality assurance/quality control program that monitors the chain of custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and reference standards in each batch of samples.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

RC drilling was conducted with a Prospector W750 articulated carrier mounted RC drill rig provided by Major Drilling. Holes were drilled at an azimuth of 240° or 60o and a dip ranging from -45o to -60°. Drill holes were drilled to depths ranging FROM 36m to 108m. No water was encountered during drilling. Holes were positioned with a hand-held GPS (accuracy +/- 5 meters) and later surveyed with a Differential GPS once the hole was competed. Sampling was conducted from the drill rig cyclone at 2-meter drill intervals. Each 2-meter sample was riffle split to approximately 6 kilograms samples for assay. RC chips were logged at the drill rig and a small, 100g sample was collected and logged and stored in chip-trays onsite.

Drill-core, reverse circulation drill chips and rock samples were shipped to ALS Chemex sample preparation facility in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Chihuahua and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is a facility certified as ISO 9001:2008 and accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 from the Standards Council of Canada.

The samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm (PREP-31) and a split of up to 250 grams pulverized to 85% passing 75 micrometres (-200 mesh). The sample pulps and crushed splits were transferred internally to ALS Global’s North Vancouver, Canada analytical facility for gold and multi-element analysis. Pulps (30gram split) are submitted for Au analysis by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish (Au-AA23) and silver samples were analyzed by an atomic absorption (Ag-AA45).

Over-limit Au and Ag samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with Gravimetric Finish Ore Grade (Au-GRA22 and Ag-GRA21). Overlimit base metals are analyzed by Four Acid Digestion followed by Ore Grade Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometry (ICP-AES) for Cu, Pb and Zn (Cu-OG62, Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62).

In-house quality control samples (blanks, standards, duplicates, preparation duplicates) were inserted into the sample set by Golden Minerals. ALS Global conducts its own internal QA/QC program of blanks, standards and duplicates, and the results were provided with the Company sample certificates. The results of the ALS control samples were reviewed by Golden Minerals and the Company’s QP and evaluated for acceptable tolerances.

All sample and pulp rejects are stored at the Company’s secure warehouse in Velardeña, Durango pending full review of the analytical data, and future selection of pulps for independent third-party check analyses, if required.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations for the additional high-grade zones of disseminated gold mineralization that the Company has identified at Rodeo, estimates of true thickness of the gold mineralization at previous drill holes, and anticipated potential for Rodeo to host additional profitable tonnage. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the reasonability of the economic assumptions at the basis of the results of the Rodeo project Preliminary Economic Assessment and technical report; changes in interpretations of geological, geostatistical, metallurgical, mining or processing information; and interpretations of the information resulting from exploration, analysis or mining and processing experience. Golden Minerals assumes no obligation to update this information. Additional risks relating to Golden Minerals may be found in the periodic and current reports filed with the SEC by Golden Minerals, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Golden Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Minerals Drills 18m Grading 2.9 g/t Gold at Rodeo Gold-Silver Mine Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to announce assay results from 25 recently completed reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes at its Rodeo gold-silver mine located in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Golden Minerals Reports Quarterly Gold Production Increase of 38 Percent During Third Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten