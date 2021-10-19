checkAd

Star8 Corp. Transformation on Digital Marketing

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a publicly traded technology and eCommerce company based in Miami, Florida, is pleased to announce the launch of its new in-house digital marketing business. The new digital …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a publicly traded technology and eCommerce company based in Miami, Florida, is pleased to announce the launch of its new in-house digital marketing business. The new digital marketing services will help clients grow their digital footprint and create a recognizable brand that resonates with potential customers across the internet.

"Our digital marketing team has some of the industry's best and brightest talent in terms of eCommerce and technology veterans," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "Our eCommerce driven strategies help build brand awareness and customer loyalty for our clients and their followers."

Star8 Corp.'s digital marketing team helps clients generate leads, drive website traffic and build brand awareness through strategic engagement tactics on sites such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Amazon and Facebook.

For more information about Star8 Corp.'s digital marketing services, please visit Star8Corp.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTC PINK:STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are TempuCheck. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@star8corp.com | 1-866-316-0808

Investor Inquiries:
Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Star8 Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668649/Star8-Corp-Transformation-on-Digital ...

Star8 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Star8 Corp. Transformation on Digital Marketing MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a publicly traded technology and eCommerce company based in Miami, Florida, is pleased to announce the launch of its new in-house digital marketing business. The new digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Data from First Phase III Clinical Study of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A, the ...
ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ...
CMC Metals Identifies High Grade Polymetallic Samples at its Proposed Future Targets at Silver ...
USRM to Focus on Animal Health and Lead Pet-Care Innovation
Clear Capital and the National Society of Real Estate Appraisers Partner to Promote Appraiser ...
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the EMEA SECURITY High Security Printing, Anti-Counterfeiting & ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Nextech AR and Nass Valley Gateway on ...
Cal-Bay Launches New NFT Website
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Star8 Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
27.09.21TempuCheck Continues Strategic Distribution Partnership with HiTouch Business Services
Accesswire | Analysen