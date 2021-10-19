AlsterResearch Update: Delivery Hero - Investment keeps competition in check

Delivery Hero (“DH”) announced that it is taking a minority stake in Gorillas, a direct competitor for its quick commerce activities. Funding a direct competitor may seem odd, but in our view, the investment makes sense.

What’s it all about?

Delivery Hero (“DH”) announced that it is taking a minority stake in Gorillas, a direct competitor for its quick commerce activities. Funding a direct competitor may seem odd, but in our view, the investment makes sense. US-competitor Doordash just recently invested in Flink, the other major player in German on-demand grocery delivery. We see Delivery Hero’s investment as a maneuver to keep competition in check. Further, the investment is an entry point for a possible future consolidation of the market. We confirm our DCF-based TP of EUR 134.00 and remain with BUY.