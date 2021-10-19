Endeavor to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”), a global sports and entertainment company, will release its third quarter 2021 results after market hours on Monday, November 15, 2021. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

The earnings release and the live call will be accessible via Endeavor’s IR site – investor.endeavorco.com. A recording of the teleconference will also be available on Endeavor’s IR site shortly following the call and will be available for at least 30 days. Questions from investors should be submitted as far in advance of the call as possible to investor@endeavorco.com.