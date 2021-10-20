Seven Arts Entertainment Secures Atlanta Facilities

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", is pleased to announce the Company has secured an office and production facility in Atlanta, GA.The 2000 sq. ft. facility has 4 separate …



The 2000 sq. ft. facility has 4 separate sections. A conference/office space, a dedicated space for podcasts, a large film production space, and a large audio production room.

The facility will act as Atlanta headquarters for both Seven Arts and its subsidiary, Muse Media, while also coordinating with third party production companies, in line with the Company's strategy to penetrate the burgeoning Atlanta film industry.

Stated Seven Arts' CEO, Jason Black: "Securing an Atlanta headquarters is a crucial step toward achieving our long-term objectives. The facility can accommodate any number of functions. In pre-production it can allow us to do script writing, auditions, and screen tests and in post-production it can allow us to do editing and scoring. The Company has already begun making minor renovations so that our production team can move in within a few weeks."

