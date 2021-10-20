checkAd

Seven Arts Entertainment Secures Atlanta Facilities

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 17:00  |  30   |   |   

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", is pleased to announce the Company has secured an office and production facility in Atlanta, GA.The 2000 sq. ft. facility has 4 separate …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", is pleased to announce the Company has secured an office and production facility in Atlanta, GA.

Foto: Accesswire


The 2000 sq. ft. facility has 4 separate sections. A conference/office space, a dedicated space for podcasts, a large film production space, and a large audio production room.

The facility will act as Atlanta headquarters for both Seven Arts and its subsidiary, Muse Media, while also coordinating with third party production companies, in line with the Company's strategy to penetrate the burgeoning Atlanta film industry.

Stated Seven Arts' CEO, Jason Black: "Securing an Atlanta headquarters is a crucial step toward achieving our long-term objectives. The facility can accommodate any number of functions. In pre-production it can allow us to do script writing, auditions, and screen tests and in post-production it can allow us to do editing and scoring. The Company has already begun making minor renovations so that our production team can move in within a few weeks."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

info@sevenartsentertainment.com

Twitter:
@SAPX_7arts

SOURCE: Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668922/Seven-Arts-Entertainment-Secures-Atl ...

Seven Arts Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seven Arts Entertainment Secures Atlanta Facilities ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", is pleased to announce the Company has secured an office and production facility in Atlanta, GA.The 2000 sq. ft. facility has 4 separate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Vertical Announces Grant of Options
Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor ...
Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for an Additional $170,000
Nexera Operational Update
heliosDX to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 27, 2021; Invites ...
Lakeland Industries Makes Strategic Investment to Enter the Connected Worker Market
Silver X Begins Expanding Silver-Polymetallic Production Capacity By 20% To 720 TPD at its Nueva ...
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Inc Information Statement
Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...