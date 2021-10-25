checkAd

Adaptive Ad Systems Enters Television Broadcasting

Acquires Azteca America Affiliate T.V. Station KRRI-LD in Reno Nevada

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the U.S. cable T.V. and Satellite markets, announced today that it has acquired Telemundo television Affiliate KRRI-LP in Reno, Nevada.

In connection with the acquisition, J. Michael Heil, the Company's CEO, stated: "Industry insiders have viewed Adaptive as a leader in creating cutting-edge technology for the television ad insertion industry for many years. Our management and technology teams have worked in the satellite television and cable television industry for decades. Now, the Company has expanded its suite of projects and market segments by making an initial entrance into broadcast television with the acquisition of T.V. station KRRI-LP."

An Azteca America affiliate for over ten years, the station commenced broadcasting Azteca in May 2010 and is located on channel 25 in Reno, Nevada. On local cable, the station is carried on Spectrum Channel 238 and Channel 53 on Satview Broadband Cable in Elko, Nevada.

Azteca America is an American Spanish-language free-to-air television network owned by HC2 Broadcasting, a subsidiary of INNOVATE Corp., a NYSE company (VATE). Innovative owns 230 broadcast stations in over 90 markets, including 34 of the top 35 markets. Headquartered in New York City, the network's programming is aimed at the Hispanic and Latin American communities in the United States. It has access to programming from Azteca's three television national networks in Mexico, including a library with over 200,000 hours of original programming and news content from local bureaus in 32 Mexican states. Its programming consists of a mix of telenovelas, drama series, news programming, and reality and variety series.

Mr. Heil adds, "Our team has a lot of experience in television, and we are in the process of researching and developing the types of products we can make available to our growing network by experimenting and expanding with different opportunities in the television industry. Our latest acquisition addresses a very fast-growing Hispanic market in the U.S. and is just one indicator of our creative thinking moving into the future."

