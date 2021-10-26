checkAd

Dr. Dionne Laslo Baker, Founder and CEO of Deebee’s Organics, Joins Advisory Board of Blender Bites

Autor: Accesswire
26.10.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE, FWB:JL4, WKN: A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE, FWB:JL4, WKN: A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce the appointment of PhD and medical researcher, Dionne Laso-Baker to the Company's Advisory Board, effective October 26, 2021.

DeeBee's Organics founder, Dr Dionne Laslo-Baker is a Canadian expert on the impacts of environmental toxins on the health of children, with a specialty looking at toxins in the food chain. A PhD medical researcher in the field of maternal-fetal toxicology, her doctorate focused on the effects of exposure to chemicals during pregnancy on fetal development. A strong proponent for the health science behind organic food, Dionne founded DeeBee's Organics on a mission to make ‘conscious' snacking really fun! This led her on a life-long quest to provide her own family with healthy, non-harmful food, and then to the realization that food companies and the choices they make can be a force for good in the world.

"Dr. Laslo-Baker has recently been named as a Finalist for a 2021 Pacific region Ernst and Young Entreprenuer of the Year award. This speaks volumes to the contributions she will be able to provide to the entire Blender team. On behalf of the entire Blender team, I would like to welcome her to the advisory board" stated Chelsie Hodge, Founder of Blender Bites.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:
Email - investors@blenderbites.com
Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Blender Bites Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669655/Dr-Dionne-Laslo-Baker-Founder-and-CE ...

Blender Bites Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Blender Bites - mehr als nur Geschmack?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dr. Dionne Laslo Baker, Founder and CEO of Deebee’s Organics, Joins Advisory Board of Blender Bites VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE, FWB:JL4, WKN: A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
Vertex Energy, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $155 Million Principal Amount at ...
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
Forward Water Technologies Corp. (Formerly Hope Well Capital Corp.*) Announces Closing of ...
Linde Board Elects Two New Directors and Adds Sustainability Committee
Linde plc Announces CEO and Chairman Succession
IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC:IJJP) Progress Update on eCETP. Additionally, the Mandatory ...
Klondike Gold Closes First Tranche Raising $2,242,851
Dynamo Announces Results from Shareholder Meeting and Implementation of Changes in Accordance with ...
Former White House Coronavirus Coordinator Deborah Birx to Recommend Best Practices for AC Leaders ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:24 UhrNeue Kursparty? Innovation inmitten des Rollouts: Spekulation auf ganz starke Zahlen
Inult | Unternehmensnachrichten
Anzeige
25.10.21Die Wochenspekulation: Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
Inult | Unternehmensnachrichten
Anzeige
24.10.21Sonntag, 24.10.: Gamechanger! Ad-hoc-Meldung! Überraschend schnell!
Inult | Unternehmensnachrichten
Anzeige
24.10.21Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's Largest US Warehouse Club Store Distribution Channel
Accesswire | Analysen
24.10.21Blender Bites erreicht bedeutenden Meilenstein und ist bald in den ersten US-Geschäften einer der weltweit größten US-Club Store-Kette erhältlich
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
22.10.21Megahebel: Rallyestart!? Der neue Depotgewinner?
Inult | Unternehmensnachrichten
Anzeige
21.10.21Ad-hoc: Unterschrift gesetzt: Die Partnerschaft mit Marktführer
Inult | Unternehmensnachrichten
Anzeige
21.10.21Blender Bites unterzeichnet Partnerschaft mit dem führenden Vertriebshändler von Bio- und Naturprodukten in Westkanada und erweitert das Vertriebsnetz für den Einzelhandel erheblich
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
21.10.21Blender Bites Signs Partnership with Western Canada's Leading Distributor of Organic and Natural Products, and Significantly Expands Retail Distribution Network
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Breaking News: Börsengewinner mit nächster Meilensteinmeldung
Inult | Unternehmensnachrichten
Anzeige