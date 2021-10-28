Gold Resource Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") declared its quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021 payable on December 29, 2021, to …

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") declared its quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021 payable on December 29, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021.

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors' discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.