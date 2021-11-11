checkAd

enVVeno Medical Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

- Quarter marked by corporate rebranding and strategic prioritization of development programs- Company executing on SAVVE U.S pivotal trial evaluating lead product, the VenoValve®, as a potential treatment for severe deep venous Chronic Venous …

- Quarter marked by corporate rebranding and strategic prioritization of development programs

- Company executing on SAVVE U.S pivotal trial evaluating lead product, the VenoValve®, as a potential treatment for severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)

- Bolstered cash position with recently completed $20 million registered direct offering with leading life sciences investment firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company also provided an update on its lead product, the VenoValve®, a first-in-class implant being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Recent Highlights

  • Successfully completed the first VenoValve surgery in the SAVVE U.S. pivotal trial;
  • Closed a $20 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under NASDAQ rules with a fund managed by Perceptive Advisors, a leading life sciences investment firm;
  • Presented positive two-year post-VenoValve implantation data at the Society for Vascular Surgery® (SVS) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA; and
  • Received Breakthrough Device Designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the VenoValve.

"We have made significant progress on all strategic fronts over the past quarter. The launch of the SAVVE pivotal trial was a monumental achievement for the Company which represents the last study needed before we are able to submit for premarket approval of the VenoValve with the FDA," commented enVVeno Medical CEO Robert Berman. "On the financial front, we have never been stronger. Having secured an additional $20 million in financing from a leading healthcare institutional investor, we now have sufficient capital to fund operations through what we hope will be regulatory approval of the VenoValve. Lastly, we realigned our corporate identity and now have a brand that reflects our overall mission and goals to establish enVVeno as a global leader for venous care."

Seite 1 von 4
enVVeno Medical Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
11.11.2021, 14:05  |  11   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

enVVeno Medical Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update - Quarter marked by corporate rebranding and strategic prioritization of development programs- Company executing on SAVVE U.S pivotal trial evaluating lead product, the VenoValve®, as a potential treatment for severe deep venous Chronic Venous …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Relief Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Plans to Advance its Diversified Portfolio of ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Exercise of Share Options
Granite Creek Copper Retains SGS for 43-101 Mineral Resource Update on Carmacks Deposit in Yukon, ...
Charah Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
MetaCap Inc. Acquires MCAP Technologies LLC, a Financial Technology Software Developer and Leading ...
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Eagle Plains Executes Option with Aben Resources on Slocan Graphite
Titel
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...