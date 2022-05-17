checkAd
WOCHENVORSCHAU Termine bis 31. Mai 2022

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine bis Dienstag, den 31. Mai

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MITTWOCH, DEN 18. MAI

TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN
07:00 DEU: Ströer, Q1-Zahlen
07:00 NLD: ABN Amro, Q1-Zahlen
07:30 FRA: Elior Group, Halbjahreszahlen
07:30 DEU: Dermapharm Holding, Q1-Zahlen
08:00 GBR: British Land Company, Jahreszahlen
08:00 GBR: Aviva, Q1-Umsatz
08:00 GBR: Burberry, Jahreszahlen (online)
09:00 DEU: Westwing, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Uniper, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Zalando, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: SAP, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Grammer, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Deutsche Börse, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Init, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Vossloh, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: PNE WIND, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Takkt, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: 1&1, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Berentzen, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 AUT: Erste Group Bank, Hauptversammlung
10:00 FRA: Scor, Hauptversammlung
10:30 ITA: Pirelli, Hauptversammlung
10:30 NLD: Euronext, Hauptversammlung
10:30 DEU: Cropenergies, Bilanz-Pk via Telefonkonferenz 11:00 DEU: Medigene, Hauptversammlung (online)
13:00 USA: Analog Devices, Q2-Zahlen
14:00 DEU: Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate, Hauptversammlung (online) 14:00 DEU: Morphosys, Hauptversammlung (online)
14:00 DEU: Adva Optical, Hauptversammlung (online)
14:00 DEU: Traton SE, Capital Markets Day
22:05 USA: Cisco Systems, Q3-Zahlen

TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN OHNE ZEITANGABE
USA: Target, Q1-Zahlen

TERMINE KONJUNKTUR
01:50 JPN: BIP Q1/22 (1. Schätzung)
06:30 JPN: Industrieproduktion 03/22
08:00 EUR: Acea, Kfz-Neuzulassungen 04/22
08:00 GBR: Verbraucherpreise 04/22
08:00 DEU: Auftragsbestand und -reichweite Verarbeitendes Gewerbe 03/22 08:00 DEU: Arbeitsmarktstatistik Q1/22
11:00 EUR: Verbraucherpreise HVPI 04/22 (2. Veröffentlichung) 11:30 DEU: Anleihe, Laufzeit: 30 Jahre, Volumen: 1,5 Mrd EUR 14:30 USA: Baubeginne und -genehmigungen 04/22
16:30 USA: EIA Ölbericht (Woche)

SONSTIGE TERMINE
09:00 DEU: Online-Pk Creditreform zu "Unternehmensinsolvenzen in Europa 2021"

10:00 DEU: Präsentation des neuen Design im ICE mit dem DB-Vorstandsvorsitzenden Richard Lutz und Fernverkehrschef Michael Peterson

10:00 DEU: Jahres-Pk des Verbandes der Bahnindustrie in Deutschland (VDB), Berlin

11:00 DEU: Urteil des Europäischen Gerichts zur Rettungsbeihilfe für Condor

11:00 LUX: Urteil des Europäischen Gerichts zu Fusionskontrolle - Erwerb von Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation


Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
