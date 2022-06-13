checkAd

DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich

DSM and Firmenich today jointly announce the future leadership team for
DSM-Firmenich, building on the previously announced intended merger of the two
companies that will establish the leading creation and innovation partner in
nutrition, beauty and well-being.

The new company's Executive Committee will have a balanced team of talented
individuals drawn from both DSM and Firmenich and representing the diversity,
skillset, and ambitions of the combined company. The existing executive
management teams of DSM and Firmenich will remain unchanged until the completion
of the merger, which is expected ultimately in the first half of 2023. Each
company remains committed to driving the ongoing performance of their respective
businesses until then and to the subsequent successful handover of
responsibilities wherever relevant.

The future Executive Committee of DSM-Firmenich will consist of:

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze , as previously confirmed, will be
Co-CEOs. Currently Co-CEOs of DSM, they will continue to hold additional CFO
(Geraldine) and COO (Dimitri) responsibilities respectively for the future
combined company. Geraldine joined DSM as CFO and Managing Board member in 2014.
A Swiss-French-British national, she had been Global Chief Financial Officer and
member of the Operations Council of the SGS Group since 2010, during which she
was voted Switzerland's CFO of the year for large companies. Dimitri, a Dutch
national, began working at DSM in 1990 and held a series of leadership roles
before being named Young Captain of the Year in the Netherlands - a countrywide
leadership talent program - in 2006. He was later appointed to DSM's Managing
Board in 2013. Geraldine and Dimitri became Co-CEOs of DSM in 2020.

It has also been previously announced that Emmanuel Butstraen will be Chief
Integration Officer, overseeing the merger of these two iconic companies.
Emmanuel, a French national, joined Firmenich in 2018 as President of Taste &
Beyond to drive the transformation of that division. He had spent the previous
ten years leading businesses at Solvay, including the last nine years on the
company's Management Committee. Prior to this he spent 17 years with BASF.

DSM-Firmenich will bring together a world-class foundation in science and
