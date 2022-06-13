DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich

Geneva and Heerlen, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION

DSM and Firmenich today jointly announce the future leadership team for

DSM-Firmenich, building on the previously announced intended merger of the two

companies that will establish the leading creation and innovation partner in

nutrition, beauty and well-being.





The new company's Executive Committee will have a balanced team of talentedindividuals drawn from both DSM and Firmenich and representing the diversity,skillset, and ambitions of the combined company. The existing executivemanagement teams of DSM and Firmenich will remain unchanged until the completionof the merger, which is expected ultimately in the first half of 2023. Eachcompany remains committed to driving the ongoing performance of their respectivebusinesses until then and to the subsequent successful handover ofresponsibilities wherever relevant.The future Executive Committee of DSM-Firmenich will consist of:Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze , as previously confirmed, will beCo-CEOs. Currently Co-CEOs of DSM, they will continue to hold additional CFO(Geraldine) and COO (Dimitri) responsibilities respectively for the futurecombined company. Geraldine joined DSM as CFO and Managing Board member in 2014.A Swiss-French-British national, she had been Global Chief Financial Officer andmember of the Operations Council of the SGS Group since 2010, during which shewas voted Switzerland's CFO of the year for large companies. Dimitri, a Dutchnational, began working at DSM in 1990 and held a series of leadership rolesbefore being named Young Captain of the Year in the Netherlands - a countrywideleadership talent program - in 2006. He was later appointed to DSM's ManagingBoard in 2013. Geraldine and Dimitri became Co-CEOs of DSM in 2020.It has also been previously announced that Emmanuel Butstraen will be ChiefIntegration Officer, overseeing the merger of these two iconic companies.Emmanuel, a French national, joined Firmenich in 2018 as President of Taste &Beyond to drive the transformation of that division. He had spent the previousten years leading businesses at Solvay, including the last nine years on thecompany's Management Committee. Prior to this he spent 17 years with BASF.DSM-Firmenich will bring together a world-class foundation in science and