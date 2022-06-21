Food tech on its way to reshaping a multi trillion market

Berlin & New York (ots) -



- Bain & ZINTINUS: "The food sector is at a tipping point, about to grow

exponentially"

- Transforming the global food sector to a more sustainable industry is

important to improve consumer health and reduce the sector's carbon footprint

- it is also a means to secure food supply

- The transition of the food system opens enormous opportunity for value

creation and thus also for entrepreneurs and investors



The transformation of the world's food market towards a more sustainable model

is now at a tipping point, within an annual global food market of US $ 8

trillion.





Food sector transformation relies on innovation to deliver healthier diets,environmental-friendly production, and more sustainable food practices. Atransformation of this size offers an opportunity of historic proportions,concludes a white paper co-authored by two seasoned food experts from Bain &Company and ZINTINUS, a food tech investment fund."Transforming the global food sector into a more sustainable industry is one ofthe most urgent tasks of our time that will bring vast benefits to consumers,society and our planet. Consumer demand is driving the change, offering a vastmarket opportunity to entrepreneurs and investors," says Olaf Koch, Co-author ofthe report and CEO of ZINTINUS, a food tech investment fund. "Fortunately,establishing a more sustainable and healthier system is absolutely possible withthe right platforms to foster food tech innovation and deliver sustainableproducts to consumers," continues Olaf.The white paper, titled Food Tech - Turning Promise Into Opportunity" analysesthe sector, concluding that opportunities for innovation range from newingredients, products and distribution strategies to completely new food serviceconcepts. Marc-Andre Kamel, Partner and Head of Global Retail Practice at Bain &Company, says: "The good news is that transformation on the required scale isabsolutely possible. The prerequisites for a more sustainable, healthier andsecure supply system are now in place. Recent advances in research andtechnology have been breath-taking, boosting confidence that positive change isfeasible. We have to create the conditions for this, and this includescooperation between as many parts of society, business and politics aspossible."The report acknowledges that we have seen initial investment of $ 18.9bn in USfood innovations last year. But, with food demand predicted to increase by morethan 50% by 2050, to transform at the required scale to make the food sectortruly sustainable, it will require annual investment of US $ 150bn.