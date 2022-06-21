checkAd

Food tech on its way to reshaping a multi trillion market

Berlin & New York (ots) -

- Bain & ZINTINUS: "The food sector is at a tipping point, about to grow
exponentially"
- Transforming the global food sector to a more sustainable industry is
important to improve consumer health and reduce the sector's carbon footprint
- it is also a means to secure food supply
- The transition of the food system opens enormous opportunity for value
creation and thus also for entrepreneurs and investors

The transformation of the world's food market towards a more sustainable model
is now at a tipping point, within an annual global food market of US $ 8
trillion.

Food sector transformation relies on innovation to deliver healthier diets,
environmental-friendly production, and more sustainable food practices. A
transformation of this size offers an opportunity of historic proportions,
concludes a white paper co-authored by two seasoned food experts from Bain &
Company and ZINTINUS, a food tech investment fund.

"Transforming the global food sector into a more sustainable industry is one of
the most urgent tasks of our time that will bring vast benefits to consumers,
society and our planet. Consumer demand is driving the change, offering a vast
market opportunity to entrepreneurs and investors," says Olaf Koch, Co-author of
the report and CEO of ZINTINUS, a food tech investment fund. "Fortunately,
establishing a more sustainable and healthier system is absolutely possible with
the right platforms to foster food tech innovation and deliver sustainable
products to consumers," continues Olaf.

The white paper, titled Food Tech - Turning Promise Into Opportunity" analyses
the sector, concluding that opportunities for innovation range from new
ingredients, products and distribution strategies to completely new food service
concepts. Marc-Andre Kamel, Partner and Head of Global Retail Practice at Bain &
Company, says: "The good news is that transformation on the required scale is
absolutely possible. The prerequisites for a more sustainable, healthier and
secure supply system are now in place. Recent advances in research and
technology have been breath-taking, boosting confidence that positive change is
feasible. We have to create the conditions for this, and this includes
cooperation between as many parts of society, business and politics as
possible."

The report acknowledges that we have seen initial investment of $ 18.9bn in US
food innovations last year. But, with food demand predicted to increase by more
than 50% by 2050, to transform at the required scale to make the food sector
truly sustainable, it will require annual investment of US $ 150bn.
