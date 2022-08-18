ICS Cybersecurity Leader TXOne Networks Raises $70 Million in Series B Funding

TAIPEI, Taiwan (ots) - With global demand soaring for protecting enterprise

operations, TXOne Networks attracts significant Series B funding



TXOne Networks (https://www.txone.com/) , a global leader in industrial Internet

of Things (IIoT) security, announced that it has entered into definitive

agreements in connection with its Series B financing with total investment

proceeds of $70 million. The latest capital injection will be used to expand

TXOne Networks' global presence and defend industry verticals worldwide against

complex and volatile cybersecurity threats to industrial control systems (ICS).



The new funding round was led by TGVest Capital ($20 million), with

participation from KAiA Capital, CDIB Capital Group, CDIB-Innolux L.P.,

MediaTek, Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable, Ta Ya Venture Capital, Simplo Technology

Group, CHT Security Corporation and Ash Tower Limited, as well as Steven Pan,

Silks Hotel Group Chair, and Chun-I Wu, TAYIH Group Chair. TXOne Networks

completed its Series A financing in August 2021, and lead investors in that

round - JAFCO Asia and Jade Stone Jinghua Limited Partnership Fund - increased

their investment in Series B.



