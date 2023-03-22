DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE PHASE 1/2 GaLuCi(TM) STUDY FOR ITS CA IX-TARGETED RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL PROGRAM

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Lausanne, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) -- Debiopharm is developing personalized radiotherapy through a theranosticapproach, combining diagnostic imaging (Debio 0328 a gallium-labelled imagingtool) and therapeutic components (Debio 0228, a lutetium-labelledradioligand), thus allowing the pre-identification and treatment of patientsexpressing CA IX.- The GaLuCi (TM) trial is the first-in-human, multicenter, non-randomized phase1/2 clinical trial assessing safety and tolerability, imaging characteristicsand the efficacy of the theranostic pair Debio 0228/0328 in patients withunresectable, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.- Debiopharm's research is applying precision nuclear medicine to the promisingtarget, Carbonic Anhydrase IX (CA IX), a surface protein overexpressed in manysolid tumors and a well-known marker of tumor aggressiveness and resistance totreatment.Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com/ ), a Swiss-based, globalbiopharmaceutical company, aiming to establish tomorrow's standard-of-care tocure cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the first patient dosed oftheir first-in-human, phase 1/2 study, GaLuCi(TM) (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05706129?term=dpi-4452&cond=metastatic+solid+tumors&draw=2&rank=1) .The first patient was screened and dosed at the Australian-based Peter MacCallumCancer Centre. This multicenter international trial, evaluating a radioligandtheranostic pair will be carried out in three stages: Part A to confirm thesafety and reliability of Debio 0328 in detecting CA IX-expressing solid tumors,Part B to assess escalating doses of the therapeutic agent, Debio 0228 inpatients, whose tumors show high uptake of Debio 0328 and finally, based on therecommended dose from part B, Part C will further assess safety and preliminaryefficacy in selected tumor types.Currently, Debio 0228/0328 is the only peptide-based theranostic pair targetingCA IX in clinical development, with pan-tumor potential, and developed first forpatients with advanced cancers such as renal, pancreatic, and colorectal. Itleverages a theranostic approach to identify and deliver radiation to diseasedtissues, allowing the imaging-based pre-identification of patients who have thetarget proteins necessary to respond to the targeted radioligand."The results of the GaLuCi(TM) trial are highly anticipated considering thetherapeutic potential of Debio 0228 as observed in preclinical models. Usingthis theranostic pair could pave the way for personalized nuclear medicine,enabling administration of the lutetium coupled radioligand only to patients whoare more likely to respond to the therapy." explained Angela Zubel, Chief