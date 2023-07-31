    checkAd
    Unternehmen: Ikonisys SA
    ISIN: FR00140048X2

    Anlass der Studie: Update Report
    Empfehlung: Buy
    seit: 31.07.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 4,50 (unverändert)
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
    Letzte Ratingänderung: -
    Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

    Second sale of the high-volume Ikoniscope20max
     
    With another sale completed of the Ikonicope20max, the high-end, high-volume configuration of the Ikoniscope20 for high-throughput laboratories, we believe Ikonisys is on track to expand its global reach and to meet our long-term financial targets. We are confirming our Buy rating for the shares of Ikonisys SA and our price target of EUR 4.50 which is based on a three-stage DCF entity model (base case scenario). In a Monte Carlo analysis we used alternative sales and earnings scenarios and calculated equity values in a range between EUR 45.1m (10% quantile) and EUR 67.6m (90% quantile), which translate into price targets between EUR 3.50 and EUR 5.30 per share.

    Ikonisys announced the second sale and installation of the Ikoniscope20max; the customer is a specialized urology laboratory in the Midwestern United States. The Ikoniscope20max is a high-volume configuration of the Ikoniscope20 specifically designed for high-throughput medium and large laboratories.

    The sale highlights the strong value proposition of the Ikoniscope20 for laboratories, where we believe Ikonisys has taken a technology leadership position in laboratory automation, ahead of larger competitors such as Olympus, Leica, Thermo Fisher, Perkin Elmer, Applied Spectral Imaging, Bioview, MetaSystems or Zeiss, none of which have achieved such a deep level of automation as Ikonisys, in our view.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
    +49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
    peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

