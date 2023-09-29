Noratis AG: First-half earnings in line with expectations for 2023

The price of Noratis at the time of the news was 7,7000and was up +0,65compared with the previous day.

Noratis AG, a real estate company, reported a significant increase in rental income and a decline in real estate transactions. Despite unplanned write-downs, the company remains cautious about its earnings for the year and has no plans to reclassify properties or leverage hidden reserves.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer