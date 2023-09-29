Noratis AG: First-half earnings in line with expectations for 2023
Noratis AG, a real estate company, reported a significant increase in rental income and a decline in real estate transactions. Despite unplanned write-downs, the company remains cautious about its earnings for the year and has no plans to reclassify properties or leverage hidden reserves.
- Noratis AG's rental income increased by 11% to EUR 15.6 million
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were EUR 2.6 million
- The property portfolio consists of 4,390 units
- Real estate transactions declined significantly, with only 18 units purchased and 176 units sold
- Unplanned non-cash write-downs on the property portfolio amounted to around EUR 3.8 million
- Noratis AG expects negative earnings before taxes for the year, with no plans to reclassify properties or leverage hidden reserves.
The price of Noratis at the time of the news was 7,7000EUR and was up +0,65 % compared with the previous day.
