    Noratis AG: First-half earnings in line with expectations for 2023

    Noratis AG, a real estate company, reported a significant increase in rental income and a decline in real estate transactions. Despite unplanned write-downs, the company remains cautious about its earnings for the year and has no plans to reclassify properties or leverage hidden reserves.

    • Noratis AG's rental income increased by 11% to EUR 15.6 million
    • Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were EUR 2.6 million
    • The property portfolio consists of 4,390 units
    • Real estate transactions declined significantly, with only 18 units purchased and 176 units sold
    • Unplanned non-cash write-downs on the property portfolio amounted to around EUR 3.8 million
    • Noratis AG expects negative earnings before taxes for the year, with no plans to reclassify properties or leverage hidden reserves.

    The price of Noratis at the time of the news was 7,7000EUR and was up +0,65 % compared with the previous day.

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
