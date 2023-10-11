Daldrup & Soehne Stocks Soar as H1 EBIT Rises by 15.3%

Daldrup & Söhne AG increased EBIT by 15.3% in H1

Group total operating performance increased by 36.0% to 24.1 million euros

Group EBIT of 1.4 million euros, above previous year (1.2 million euros)

Order backlog at 38.0 million euros at the end of September

Solid equity ratio of 57.0%

Group forecast for 2023 confirmed: total output of around 41 million euros, EBIT margin of 3% to 5% of total output

EUR

%





The next important date, Equity Forum 2023, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 27.11.2023.The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 8,1500and was down -0,85compared with the previous day.