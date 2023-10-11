Daldrup & Soehne Stocks Soar as H1 EBIT Rises by 15.3%
Daldrup & Söhne AG reports a robust H1 performance with a 15.3% surge in EBIT and a 36.0% increase in total operating performance, reaching 24.1 million euros.
- Daldrup & Söhne AG increased EBIT by 15.3% in H1
- Group total operating performance increased by 36.0% to 24.1 million euros
- Group EBIT of 1.4 million euros, above previous year (1.2 million euros)
- Order backlog at 38.0 million euros at the end of September
- Solid equity ratio of 57.0%
- Group forecast for 2023 confirmed: total output of around 41 million euros, EBIT margin of 3% to 5% of total output
The next important date, Equity Forum 2023, at Daldrup & Soehne is on 27.11.2023.
The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 8,1500EUR and was down -0,85 % compared with the previous day.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 29 | 0 |