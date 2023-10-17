    checkAd

    DATA MODUL AG O.N. Reports Q3 2023 Sales and Earnings Dip Compared to Previous Year

    DATA MODUL AG has reported a significant downturn in Q3 2023, with sales, earnings, and bookings all experiencing a drop compared to the same period last year.

    • DATA MODUL AG experienced a decline in sales, earnings, and bookings in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year.
    • The decline is attributed to tense economic conditions, particularly in Germany, and an overall increase in costs.
    • The group-wide EBIT in Q3 2023 was EUR 6.8 million, a decrease of approximately 31% compared to the same period in the previous year (EUR 9.8 million).
    • Sales in Q3 2023 were reduced by approximately 4% to EUR 72.7 million compared to EUR 76.0 million in Q3 2022.
    • Bookings declined by approximately 29% to EUR 61.3 million compared to EUR 85.8 million in the same period of the previous year.
    • The definitive results for Q3 2023 will be published by the company on November 3, 2023.

    The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 48,20EUR and was down -2,43 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.

    DATA MODUL AG O.N.

    0,00 %
    -2,42 %
    -6,21 %
    -16,00 %
    -8,00 %
    +9,28 %
    -23,99 %
    +236,33 %
    0,00 %
    ISIN:DE0005498901WKN:549890



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  41   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    DATA MODUL AG O.N. Reports Q3 2023 Sales and Earnings Dip Compared to Previous Year DATA MODUL AG has reported a significant downturn in Q3 2023, with sales, earnings, and bookings all experiencing a drop compared to the same period last year.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: Große Gewinne bei Commerzbank und Zalando trotz vereinzelter Verluste
    824 Leser
    Drägerwerk Q3 2023: Starke Gewinnsteigerung führt zu erhöhter Jahresprognose
    220 Leser
    Corestate Capital S.A. Sells CRM Students, Refocuses on Core Asset Management Business
    156 Leser
    Drägerwerk Q3 2023: Soaring Earnings Prompt Full-Year Forecast Upgrade
    136 Leser
    Vorläufige Q3-Geschäftszahlen der Berentzen-Gruppe AG jetzt veröffentlicht!
    124 Leser
    Adtran Q3 2023: Revenue Misses, but Non-GAAP Margin Hits Target
    120 Leser
    Adtran Q3 2023: Umsatz enttäuscht, operative Marge trifft Prognose
    120 Leser
    Neues Service-Center bremst Meier Tobler's Geschäft 2023: Startschwierigkeiten?
    120 Leser
    Berentzen-Gruppe AG: Vorläufige Q3/2023 Zahlen und aktualisierte Prognose 2023
    112 Leser
    Surteco Group SE: Prognose für 2023 wird angepasst
    112 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner, Verlierer und Ausblick auf die kommenden Tage
    1392 Leser
    Kritik an möglichem Einstieg von Energie-Milliardär in Thyssenkrupp Stahlsparte: IG Metall ...
    1108 Leser
    BASF vor Quartalsbericht: Analysten senken Daumen und Kursziel - Dividenden nicht gedeckt!
    1076 Leser
    Plug Power-Aktie mit unterdurchschnittlicher Entwicklung: Analysten bleiben optimistisch trotz ...
    940 Leser
    Ölpreise explodieren nach Eskalation im Nahen Osten - Iran warnt vor Ausweitung des Konflikts
    920 Leser
    Schaeffler legt öffentliches Erwerbsangebot für Vitesco vor - Analysten sehen kaum noch ...
    904 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: DAX und TecDAX im Aufwind: Diese Aktien sind die Gewinner und Verlierer des Tages
    876 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: Große Gewinne bei Commerzbank und Zalando trotz vereinzelter Verluste
    824 Leser
    Goldpreis erreicht höchsten Stand seit September - Unsicherheit im Nahen Osten und Fed-Aussagen ...
    736 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    656 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2276 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2212 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1924 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1900 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1716 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenindizes im Sinkflug: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1436 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner, Verlierer und Ausblick auf die kommenden Tage
    1392 Leser
    Smartbroker Holding: Depot-Umzug erfreut sich großer Nachfrage - Zwischenstand zu SMARTBROKER+
    1296 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1188 Leser
    Kritik an möglichem Einstieg von Energie-Milliardär in Thyssenkrupp Stahlsparte: IG Metall ...
    1108 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3276 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3140 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2896 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2276 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2212 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1924 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1900 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1716 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1544 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1532 Leser