DATA MODUL AG O.N. Reports Q3 2023 Sales and Earnings Dip Compared to Previous Year
DATA MODUL AG has reported a significant downturn in Q3 2023, with sales, earnings, and bookings all experiencing a drop compared to the same period last year.
- DATA MODUL AG experienced a decline in sales, earnings, and bookings in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year.
- The decline is attributed to tense economic conditions, particularly in Germany, and an overall increase in costs.
- The group-wide EBIT in Q3 2023 was EUR 6.8 million, a decrease of approximately 31% compared to the same period in the previous year (EUR 9.8 million).
- Sales in Q3 2023 were reduced by approximately 4% to EUR 72.7 million compared to EUR 76.0 million in Q3 2022.
- Bookings declined by approximately 29% to EUR 61.3 million compared to EUR 85.8 million in the same period of the previous year.
- The definitive results for Q3 2023 will be published by the company on November 3, 2023.
The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 48,20EUR and was down -2,43 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.
