UTIX Blockchain E-Ticketing Now Listed on Major Exchange BitMart
Blockchain-based e-ticketing platform, UTIX, is set to enhance its market presence as it announces the listing of its native $UTIX cryptocurrency reward token on BitMart exchange from October 31.
- The UTIX platform provides e-ticketing solutions to event organizers and is built on the Ethereum blockchain network.
- The $UTX loyalty token rewards users for their continuous use of the UTIX platform and can be used to obtain discounts on future events.
- UTIX has registered its Whitepaper with the MFSA, making it one of only 3 digital assets in the world with this level of regulation.
- The UTIX platform allows event organizers to implement smart contracts to control various aspects of ticket sales, including preventing touts from reselling tickets at a higher price.
- The listing of $UTX on BitMart will increase the token's utility and bring more liquidity to the market, while also increasing exposure for the UTIX platform.
