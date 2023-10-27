Muehlhan AG Unveils Financial Results for First Three Quarters of 2023

Muehlhan AG generated revenues of €8.7 million in the first nine months of 2023, with €5.7 million from activities in Russia and €2.5 million from the Middle East.

EBIT for the same period was €-3.1 million, with a negative income attributable to shareholders of €-2.5 million.

The company expects revenues of between €10 million and €15 million and EBIT of €-3.5 million to €-4.0 million for the entire 2023 financial year.

Muehlhan AG will withdraw from the stock market (delisting) on December 27, 2023.

Mr. Gautam Arya will step down as a member of the Executive Board of Muehlhan AG on October 31, 2023.

The company had 434 employees on average in the first nine months of 2023, compared to 2,187 in the same period of 2022.

