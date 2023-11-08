InTiCa Systems SE: Preliminary 9-Month Figures Released, Forecast Adjusted
InTiCa Systems SE has adjusted its 2023 outlook following a review of preliminary figures, revealing a dip in sales and EBIT margin in the first three quarters.
- InTiCa Systems SE has revised its forecast for 2023 based on provisional figures.
- The company posted consolidated sales of around EUR 67.5 million in the first nine months of 2023, down from EUR 71.2 million in the same period in 2022.
- The EBIT margin for the first nine months of 2023 was around 0.5%, down from 3.0% in the same period in 2022.
- The reduction in sales was due to lower sales, increased price pressure, and higher wage costs in the Automotive segment, despite high demand in the Industry & Infrastructure segment.
- The company now expects sales to be between EUR 85 million and EUR 90 million for the full year 2023, and the EBIT margin to be between -1.0% and +0.5%.
- The full nine-month report with all figures and an extensive forecast will be published on November 15, 2023.
