EDAG Engineering Group AG: Strong Revenue Growth and Margin Boost in Nine Months
EDAG Engineering Group AG has posted a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2023, with significant growth in revenue and margins, largely driven by the Electrics/Electronics segment.
- EDAG Engineering Group AG reported solid revenue growth and margin improvement after nine months of 2023
- Revenue grew by 6.5% to EUR 628.2 million, with EBIT growing by 12.3% to EUR 42.5 million
- Earnings after taxes also increased compared to the previous year, reaching EUR 23.6 million
- The growth was primarily driven by developments in the Electrics/Electronics segment, which increased revenue by 16.7%
- The company's EBIT margin rose to 6.8%, with the adjusted EBIT margin at 6.5%
- EDAG expects further growth and stable earnings development for the 2023 financial year, with revenue growth projected to be around 5 to 6%.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at EDAG Engineering Group is on 09.11.2023.
