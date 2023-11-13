STS Group AG Maintains Momentum with Sustained High Sales & Earnings Growth in 2023
STS Group AG is experiencing a remarkable surge in sales and earnings growth in 2023, boasting an impressive 22.2% increase in sales revenue and a more than doubled EBITDA, across all regions.
- STS Group AG reports high sales and earnings growth after nine months in 2023, with growth in all regions.
- Sales revenue increased by 22.2% to 210.2 mEUR, compared to 172.1 mEUR in the same period in 2022.
- EBITDA more than doubled to 14.7 mEUR, compared to 7.0 mEUR in the same period in 2022.
- EBITDA margin significantly increased to 7.0%, compared to 4.1% in the same period in 2022.
- The company is set to open its first plant in the USA in spring, with series production starting in the first half of 2024.
- For the financial year 2023, STS Group expects to generate sales revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range and EBITDA is expected to increase significantly, with the corresponding EBITDA margin expected to be between 6.5% and 7.5%.
