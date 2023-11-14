    checkAd
    Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    • Q3 Umsatz steigt um 5,4% auf EUR 45,5 Mio.
    • Q3 EBITDA sinkt um 95% auf EUR 0,1 Mio.
    • Management bestätigt Jahresprognose trotz schwachem Ergebnis.

    ^

    Original-Research: q.beyond AG - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu q.beyond AG

    Unternehmen: q.beyond AG
    ISIN: DE0005137004

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 14.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 1,00
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Q3 profitability even weaker than expected; chg.

    Yesterday, q.beyond released weak Q3 figures, showing a slowdown in growth and profitability even below our recently revised estimates as well as significantly below consensus. In detail:

    Q3 sales increased 5.4% yoy to EUR 45.5m (eNuW: EUR 45.1m; eCons: EUR 46.1m), which was predominantly driven by the accelerated recovery of the SAP segment with 12.3% growth to EUR 8.8m (eNuW: EUR 8.7m) following a sales offensive in recent quarters. However, the otherwise strong Cloud & IoT segment showed a significant slowdown in growth with a yoy increase of 3.8% (vs 13.4% in H1; -3% organically, excluding productive data acquisition) to EUR 36.6m (eNuW: EUR 36.4m). Besides the general market weakness, the company states price reductions for key customers (e.g. Tchibo) as the main reason for the performance.

    Q3 EBITDA decreased 95% yoy to EUR 0.1m (eNuW: EUR 0.6m; eCons: EUR 1.2m), implying a 0.2% margin (-380 bps yoy). Here, especially the reduced segment margin of the Cloud & IoT segment (-130 bps yoy) following inflationary cost increases as well as a substantially lower other operating income of EUR 0.2m (vs EUR 1.6m in Q3'22) weighed on profitability.

    Despite the weak operating result, management confirmed the FY guidance of EUR 185-191m sales, EUR 5-7m EBITDA and FCF of > EUR -4m. While the sales (eNuW: EUR 186m; eCons: EUR 187m; 9M: EUR 138m) and FCF (eNuW: EUR 1.4m; eCons: EUR -2.2m; 9M: EUR 1.1m) outlook look in reach, the EBITDA target appears more than ambitious in light EUR -0.1m after 9M and will only be reached thanks to a significant other operating income contribution. This however depends on a decision by the tax authorities concerning the Plusnet sale in 2019, which will, according to management, at least partly turn out in favor of q.beyond leading to the anticipated one-off. Adjusting for this, the EBITDA is seen at EUR 0.3m (eNuW).

    Going forward, especially the increasing near- and off-shore focus, higher utilization rates as well as the one q.beyond strategy are seen to have a positive impact on profitability. Moreover, the net cash position of EUR 37.3m should be partly put to work in the form of value accretive M&A in 2024e, leaving a certain upside to our estimates.

    Despite shares looking mispriced after the recent weakness and the stock trading at only 0.2x EV/Sales 2023e, there is no catalyst for a possible re-rating in sight, in our view. We confirm BUY with a PT of EUR 1.00 based on DCF, while at the same time highlighting the absence of catalysts in the short term.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28247.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die q.beyond Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -1,00 % und einem Kurs von 0,596EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 1,00 Euro


    Diskussion: q.beyond ehemals QSC-Infos am Rande
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  105   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: q.beyond AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu q.beyond AG Unternehmen: q.beyond AG ISIN: DE0005137004 Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review Empfehlung: BUY seit: 14.11.2023 Kursziel: EUR 1,00 Kursziel auf Sicht von: …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    ROUNDUP: TAG Immobilien will auch für 2023 keine Dividende zahlen
    936 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens-Energy-Erholung erhält Schwung - Bericht zu Staatshilfen (1) 
    816 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Kaum Bewegung vor US-Inflationsdaten
    756 Leser
    VW-Dachgesellschaft Porsche SE fährt weniger Gewinn ein
    640 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig Bewegung vor Inflationsdaten
    628 Leser
    'HB': Durchbruch bei Staatsgarantien für Siemens Energy
    604 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anleger halten sich vor Inflationsdaten zurück
    552 Leser
    Aktien New York Ausblick: Zurückhaltung vor Inflationsdaten
    544 Leser
    Aktien New York: Wenig Bewegung vor Inflationsdaten - Boeing und Tesla gefragt
    528 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Encavis bestätigt nach dritten Quartal seine Jahresprognose
    524 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1716 Leser
    Ölpreise weiten Verluste aus - Tiefster Stand seit Ende August
    1488 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: US-Notenbankchef Powell sorgt für Dämpfer zum Wochenschluss
    1480 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Versöhnlicher Wochenabschluss - Tech-Rally
    1348 Leser
    Aktien New York: Dow legt merklich zu - Rally bei Tech-Werten
    1344 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Plug Power zieht bei Europas Wasserstoffaktien den Stecker (1) 
    1296 Leser
    Ölpreise fallen auf tiefsten Stand seit Ende August
    1100 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank leidet unter Immobilienschwäche - Gewinnziel gesenkt
    1080 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Energiekontor mit tiefem Kursrutsch - Für Stifel kein Kauf mehr
    1032 Leser
    ROUNDUP: TAG Immobilien will auch für 2023 keine Dividende zahlen
    936 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267696 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6196 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2624 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Solarwerte schwach - Solaredge enttäuscht und wird abgestraft
    2256 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Kursgewinne - Fed-Entscheid treibt an
    1860 Leser
    Kreise: Siemens Healthineers prüft Optionen beim Diagnostik-Geschäft
    1840 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1832 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1716 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gaza-Krieg belastet Dow - Amazon stützt Nasdaq (1) 
    1688 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Worldline-Aktie stürzt ab - Sektor schwankt mit
    1604 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267696 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    113584 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19992 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11972 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11760 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8816 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6756 Leser
    Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst werden fortgesetzt
    6736 Leser
    Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
    6672 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6196 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt