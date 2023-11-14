    checkAd

    Voltabox Amends Fiscal Year 2023 Forecast: What to Expect

    Facing a challenging market environment and a compensation payment, Voltabox AG has revised its 2023 fiscal year forecast, expecting lower revenues and EBITDA than previously anticipated.

    • Voltabox AG has adjusted its forecast for Group revenue and EBITDA for the 2023 fiscal year.
    • The company now expects revenue of approximately €11 million for the full year, lower than the previous forecast of €12.8 million.
    • The unadjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately €-1.0 million, with an EBITDA margin of approximately -9.0%.
    • The adjustment is due to a compensation payment of €400,000 to a former customer for a missed delivery deadline.
    • The negative price trend and intensified competition in the market for photovoltaic modules are also contributing factors to the lower than expected revenues.
    • Voltabox specializes in providing e-mobility solutions in industrial applications, primarily through high-performance lithium-ion battery systems.

    The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2023 - Nine months, at Voltabox is on 16.11.2023.
    The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 1,5550EUR and was up +9,12 % compared with the previous day.
    9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -9,32 % since publication.

    Voltabox

    +9,12 %
    +8,17 %
    +5,78 %
    -17,51 %
    +44,99 %
    -60,31 %
    -91,05 %
    -94,35 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4LE9WKN:A2E4LE



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  93   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Voltabox Amends Fiscal Year 2023 Forecast: What to Expect Facing a challenging market environment and a compensation payment, Voltabox AG has revised its 2023 fiscal year forecast, expecting lower revenues and EBITDA than previously anticipated.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Eckert & Ziegler: Beeindruckendes Umsatzwachstum in den ersten 9 Monaten 2023
    492 Leser
    Friedrich Vorwerk: Umsatzplus von 6%, EBITDA-Marge bei 7,4% und Auftragseingang verdreifacht!
    484 Leser
    Rekord-Quartal: Medios AG feiert größten Erfolg der Firmengeschichte
    320 Leser
    Rekord-Quartal: VARTA AG erzielt bisher größten Erfolg des Jahres
    312 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Tendenz an den Märkten: Alle Indizes im Plus - MDAX und SDAX führen
    256 Leser
    VARTA AG Records Best Financial Quarter Yet
    244 Leser
    Positives Q3 EBITDA: Nordex Group bestätigt Jahresprognose
    224 Leser
    Starke operative Entwicklung: INDUS Holding glänzt im 3. Quartal
    220 Leser
    Aumann: 33% Umsatzsprung in 9 Monaten - Umsatzprognose 2023 auf über 280 Mio. € erhöht
    220 Leser
    12,9% Umsatzplus bei Nagarro: Beeindruckendes Wachstum in den ersten 9 Monaten 2023
    216 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2092 Leser
    BASF veröffentlicht enttäuschende Quartalszahlen - Analysten empfehlen dennoch den Kauf der Aktie
    1256 Leser
    Telefónica Local Services bietet Aktionären von Telefónica Deutschland attraktives ...
    896 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktien geben Kursgewinne ab - Bullenmarkt noch nicht in Sicht
    864 Leser
    BioNTech korrigiert Umsatzprognose deutlich nach unten - Fokus auf Krebstherapien
    852 Leser
    Lufthansa erzielt Rekordgewinn von 1,5 Mrd. Euro im 3. Quartal - Aktie ein Schnäppchen!
    784 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes im Minus, US-Indizes im Plus: Die Top- und Flopwerte des Tages
    764 Leser
    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank: Gewinnprognose sinkt durch erhöhte Risikovorsorge
    708 Leser
    QYOU Media: Explosives Wachstum erwartet - jetzt investieren!
    696 Leser
    Adyen-Aktien steigen um 27% nach Veröffentlichung neuer Mittelfristziele - Analysten sehen ...
    624 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4476 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3196 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2092 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2092 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2004 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1972 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1972 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1848 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1744 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1700 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4476 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3452 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3196 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3192 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3168 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2844 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2600 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    2408 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    2092 Leser
    Daimler Truck kämpft mit abflauender Auftragslage - Aktie stürzt ab, Analysten uneinig über ...
    2092 Leser

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt