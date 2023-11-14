Voltabox Amends Fiscal Year 2023 Forecast: What to Expect
Facing a challenging market environment and a compensation payment, Voltabox AG has revised its 2023 fiscal year forecast, expecting lower revenues and EBITDA than previously anticipated.
- Voltabox AG has adjusted its forecast for Group revenue and EBITDA for the 2023 fiscal year.
- The company now expects revenue of approximately €11 million for the full year, lower than the previous forecast of €12.8 million.
- The unadjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately €-1.0 million, with an EBITDA margin of approximately -9.0%.
- The adjustment is due to a compensation payment of €400,000 to a former customer for a missed delivery deadline.
- The negative price trend and intensified competition in the market for photovoltaic modules are also contributing factors to the lower than expected revenues.
- Voltabox specializes in providing e-mobility solutions in industrial applications, primarily through high-performance lithium-ion battery systems.
The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2023 - Nine months, at Voltabox is on 16.11.2023.
The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 1,5550EUR and was up +9,12 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -9,32 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A2E4LE9WKN:A2E4LE
