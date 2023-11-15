Iute Group's 9M/2023 Unaudited Results: Growing Loan Portfolio & Revenue with Quality Customers
Iute Group's unaudited 9M/2023 results reveal a mixed performance, with declining active customers yet rising revenue per customer. Despite this, the company's consolidated balance sheet and customer base have seen substantial growth.
- Iute Group reported unaudited results for 9M/2023, with a decline in active customers to 282 thousand but an increase in revenue per customer to 377 EUR.
- The total number of customers increased by 8.8% to 1 million, and the group's consolidated balance sheet grew by 12.8% to 363.7 million EUR.
- The company launched e-money institution IutePay in Albania, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of its Wallet business.
- Loan payouts increased by 10.6% to 213.1 million EUR, but the number of loans signed decreased to 250 thousand.
- The gross loan portfolio increased by 12.6% to 242.7 million EUR, and the net loan portfolio grew by 14.1% to 221.2 million EUR.
- Financial highlights include a 21.4% increase in interest and commission fee income to 68.8 million EUR, and a 22.1% increase in total revenue to 78.9 million EUR.
