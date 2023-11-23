Gateway Real Estate: Project Revaluation Triggers Write-Downs & Forecast Adjustment
Gateway Real Estate AG is set to revalue a key development project, following an independent valuation report that suggests the property's worth is approximately EUR 42 million less than previously estimated. This revaluation, part of an impending refinancing effort, is expected to impact the company's financial outlook for the current year.
- Gateway Real Estate AG has commissioned a revaluation of a development project recognized as an investment property.
- The preliminary result of the independent valuation report shows a value that is approximately EUR 42 million or 30% lower than the value previously recognized for this property.
- The project is the Company's essential project development recognized as an investment property.
- The revaluation will reduce the planned EBIT adjusted (previously EUR 5 to 15 million) and the planned earnings before taxes (EBT) (previously EUR -10 to 0 million) in the Group for the current financial year by an amount of around EUR 42 million in each case.
- The Company reports EBIT adjusted as the operating result plus the result from financial assets accounted for using the equity method.
- The revaluation is part of an upcoming refinancing by the company.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Gateway Real Estate is on 30.11.2023.
The price of Gateway Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,7000EUR and was down -23,91 % compared with the previous day.
-4,62 %
-3,60 %
-28,98 %
-63,45 %
-76,03 %
-72,64 %
-78,25 %
-78,25 %
-94,32 %
ISIN:DE000A0JJTG7WKN:A0JJTG
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 81 | 0 |