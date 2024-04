Gateway Real Estate AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2023 - EBIT adjusted for fiscal year 2023 is EUR -142.9 million - Earnings before taxes (EBT) for fiscal year 2023 is EUR -185.1 million - Deviation in figures due to impairments of financial receivables and write-down on real estate projects - Final financial figures and annual report for 2023 will be published on April 30, 2024 - Contact person for more information: Sven Annutsch, Hardenbergstr. 28a, 10623 Berlin, T +49 (0) 30 40 363 47 – 0, E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Gateway Real Estate is on 30.04.2024.

The price of Gateway Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,7425EUR and was down -2,62 % compared with the previous day.