Bauer Group Bounces Back: Operations Resume After Cyber-Attack
In late October, the globally recognized BAUER Group fell prey to a cyber-attack, which has since been successfully mitigated with no data loss.
- The BAUER Group was the victim of a cyber-attack at the end of October.
- All essential core systems of the company have been restored and are now operational.
- There is no evidence of any data outflow or compromise.
- The company cannot provide further details about the attackers or the attack.
- The CEO of BAUER AG expressed satisfaction with the restoration of operations and looks forward to the new year.
- BAUER Group is a leading provider of services, equipment, and products for ground and groundwater, with a global network and three divisions: Geotechnical Solutions, Equipment, and Resources.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 81 | 0 |