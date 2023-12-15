VERIANOS Revises 2023 Fiscal Year Earnings Forecast: What to Expect
Amidst challenging market conditions, VERIANOS SE revises its 2023 fiscal year earnings forecast, postponing transaction activities and anticipating delayed realization of management fees and investment income.
- VERIANOS SE adjusts earnings forecast for fiscal year 2023 - Market conditions in the real estate investment market remain challenging - Transaction activities will be postponed until the following year - Management fees and investment income will be realized with a time delay - Successful rent increases and new lettings recorded in the Rhineland region - Resolution passed to amend the development plan for land held in a joint venture structure
The price of VERIANOS at the time of the news was 0,2800EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the previous day.
-0,71 %
-23,08 %
-35,78 %
-68,63 %
-75,44 %
-80,78 %
-72,58 %
-74,15 %
ISIN:DE000A0Z2Y48WKN:A0Z2Y4
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
