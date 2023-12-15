VERIANOS Revises 2023 Fiscal Year Earnings Forecast: What to Expect

VERIANOS SE adjusts earnings forecast for fiscal year 2023 - Market conditions in the real estate investment market remain challenging - Transaction activities will be postponed until the following year - Management fees and investment income will be realized with a time delay - Successful rent increases and new lettings recorded in the Rhineland region - Resolution passed to amend the development plan for land held in a joint venture structure

