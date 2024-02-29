Fielmann FY2023 Preliminary Report: Sales Up 12%, EBITDA Soars 21%, Margin Gains 1%
Fielmann Group AG has released its preliminary financial results for FY2023, showcasing impressive growth across various metrics. The company has reported a significant increase in sales, EBITDA, and e-commerce sales, while also expanding its international market share.
- Fielmann Group AG reports preliminary financials for FY2023, with sales growth of 12%, EBITDA growth of 21%, and EBITDA margin increase of 1 percentage point.
- The company's external e-commerce sales increased by 17% to over €100 million.
- International markets accounted for 35% of total Group sales in Q4/2023.
- The company generated external sales of around €2.27 billion, a 12% increase over the previous year.
- Fielmann Group AG operated 1,086 stores worldwide by the end of the year, and fitted more than 119,000 hearing aids in 2023.
- The Management Board and Supervisory Board are recommending an increased dividend of €1.00 per share, up from €0.75 the previous year.
