Fielmann Group AG reports preliminary financials for FY2023, with sales growth of 12%, EBITDA growth of 21%, and EBITDA margin increase of 1 percentage point.

The company's external e-commerce sales increased by 17% to over €100 million.

International markets accounted for 35% of total Group sales in Q4/2023.

The company generated external sales of around €2.27 billion, a 12% increase over the previous year.

Fielmann Group AG operated 1,086 stores worldwide by the end of the year, and fitted more than 119,000 hearing aids in 2023.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board are recommending an increased dividend of €1.00 per share, up from €0.75 the previous year.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Fielmann is on 25.04.2024.

The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 44,05EUR and was down -0,72 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,82 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.765,97PKT (-0,81 %).





