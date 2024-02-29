Valora Holding's Food Business Expansion Fuels Strong Sales Growth in 2023
In 2023, Valora experienced a robust surge in sales, reaching CHF 2.8 billion, a growth of 8.5% from the previous year. This was largely fueled by a significant increase in food sales across all sectors, with the wholesale pretzel business leading the pack with a near 20% rise.
Autor folgen
- Valora recorded strong sales growth in 2023, with sales increasing to CHF 2.8 billion, up 8.5% from the previous year
- Growth was mainly driven by rising food sales in all business areas, with wholesale pretzel business seeing the highest increase at almost 20%
- Valora increased its operating profit (EBIT) by 34% to CHF 70 million
- Valora implemented a successful foodvenience strategy to meet consumer demand for fresh and healthy out-of-home food
- Valora expanded its sales outlet network to more than 2,800 outlets in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands
- Valora consolidated its position as the global market leader in the pretzel wholesale business, meeting growing demand with expanded production capacities in Germany and the US
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.