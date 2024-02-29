    checkAd

     Valora Holding's Food Business Expansion Fuels Strong Sales Growth in 2023

    In 2023, Valora experienced a robust surge in sales, reaching CHF 2.8 billion, a growth of 8.5% from the previous year. This was largely fueled by a significant increase in food sales across all sectors, with the wholesale pretzel business leading the pack with a near 20% rise.

    • Valora recorded strong sales growth in 2023, with sales increasing to CHF 2.8 billion, up 8.5% from the previous year
    • Growth was mainly driven by rising food sales in all business areas, with wholesale pretzel business seeing the highest increase at almost 20%
    • Valora increased its operating profit (EBIT) by 34% to CHF 70 million
    • Valora implemented a successful foodvenience strategy to meet consumer demand for fresh and healthy out-of-home food
    • Valora expanded its sales outlet network to more than 2,800 outlets in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands
    • Valora consolidated its position as the global market leader in the pretzel wholesale business, meeting growing demand with expanded production capacities in Germany and the US



    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
