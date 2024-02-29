Consolidated revenue down 7.5% year-on-year on a constant currency basis

EBIT margin increases to 9.9%

Group result of €61.0 million (previous year: €71.5 million)

Revenue decline in EMEA region by -11.3% or €90.1 million

Investments in property, plant, and equipment amounted to €41.0 million

Proposed dividend of €1.05 per preference share and €1.00 per ordinary share at the General Meeting of Shareholders on April 12, 2024

