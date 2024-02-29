    checkAd

     149  0 Kommentare Villeroy & Boch Triumphs Over Tough Market Conditions with Success

    In a challenging fiscal year, the group's consolidated revenue dipped by 7.5% on a constant currency basis, yet saw an increase in EBIT margin to 9.9%.

    Foto: OceanProd - stock.adobe.com
    • Consolidated revenue down 7.5% year-on-year on a constant currency basis
    • EBIT margin increases to 9.9%
    • Group result of €61.0 million (previous year: €71.5 million)
    • Revenue decline in EMEA region by -11.3% or €90.1 million
    • Investments in property, plant, and equipment amounted to €41.0 million
    • Proposed dividend of €1.05 per preference share and €1.00 per ordinary share at the General Meeting of Shareholders on April 12, 2024

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Villeroy & Boch is on 29.02.2024.

    The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 17,975EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,25 % since publication.


    Villeroy & Boch

    ISIN:DE0007657231WKN:765723






