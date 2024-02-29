Villeroy & Boch Triumphs Over Tough Market Conditions with Success
In a challenging fiscal year, the group's consolidated revenue dipped by 7.5% on a constant currency basis, yet saw an increase in EBIT margin to 9.9%.
Foto: OceanProd - stock.adobe.com
- Consolidated revenue down 7.5% year-on-year on a constant currency basis
- EBIT margin increases to 9.9%
- Group result of €61.0 million (previous year: €71.5 million)
- Revenue decline in EMEA region by -11.3% or €90.1 million
- Investments in property, plant, and equipment amounted to €41.0 million
- Proposed dividend of €1.05 per preference share and €1.00 per ordinary share at the General Meeting of Shareholders on April 12, 2024
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Villeroy & Boch is on 29.02.2024.
The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 17,975EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous
day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,25 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0007657231WKN:765723
