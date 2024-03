Wienerberger AG acquires local supplier Summitville Tiles, Inc. in North America - Acquisition advances wienerberger's strategic goals in North America - Market for brick slips for prefabricated façade systems for renovations is growing by 10% annually - Summitville Tiles, Inc. specializes in sustainable production of brick slips for renovations - Acquisition allows wienerberger to provide ecological solutions for climate resilience in buildings - Wienerberger is a leading provider of innovative, ecological solutions for building envelope, with revenues of €4.2 billion in 2023

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 16.05.2024.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 32,26EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.