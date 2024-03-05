    checkAd

     125  0 Kommentare VAT Media Unveils Impressive Full-Year 2023 Results

    Despite facing a tough market, VAT Group has posted solid results, although not surpassing the record highs of 2022. The Board suggests a steady dividend and nominates a new member.

    • VAT delivers strong results in a challenging market environment, albeit below record 2022 levels
    • Board of Directors propose a dividend of CHF 6.25 per share (unchanged)
    • Thomas A. Piliszczuk nominated to join Board of Directors at next Annual General Meeting
    • 2024 expected to be a year of renewed market growth
    • Q4 2023 results show strong order flow and net sales up 6% sequentially
    • Full-year 2023 results lower compared to record levels of 2022, with EBITDA margin at 30.6%

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at VAT Group is on 05.03.2024.


    VAT Group

    ISIN:CH0311864901WKN:A2AGGY






    Weitere Artikel des Autors

