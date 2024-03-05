VAT Media Unveils Impressive Full-Year 2023 Results
Despite facing a tough market, VAT Group has posted solid results, although not surpassing the record highs of 2022. The Board suggests a steady dividend and nominates a new member.
Autor folgen
- VAT delivers strong results in a challenging market environment, albeit below record 2022 levels
- Board of Directors propose a dividend of CHF 6.25 per share (unchanged)
- Thomas A. Piliszczuk nominated to join Board of Directors at next Annual General Meeting
- 2024 expected to be a year of renewed market growth
- Q4 2023 results show strong order flow and net sales up 6% sequentially
- Full-year 2023 results lower compared to record levels of 2022, with EBITDA margin at 30.6%
The next important date, Quarterly report, at VAT Group is on 05.03.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
+1,74 %
-2,17 %
+3,88 %
+9,69 %
+57,99 %
+114,23 %
+386,96 %
+870,51 %
ISIN:CH0311864901WKN:A2AGGY
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.