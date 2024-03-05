    checkAd

     101  0 Kommentare Semperit Holding AG Board Proposes €0.5 Dividend per Share for 2023

    Semperit AG Holding, a global enterprise employing 4,600 people, has proposed a dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for 2023. The announcement comes ahead of their Annual General Meeting scheduled for 23 April 2024.

    • Semperit Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.5 per share for 2023 - Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding will take place on 23 April 2024 - Contact information for Bettina Schragl and Judit Helenyi provided - Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies - Semperit Group employs around 4,600 people worldwide - In 2022, the Group generated revenue of EUR 779.8 million and EBITDA of EUR 100.5 million

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 20.03.2024.

    The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 12,230EUR and was down -1,21 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,180EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.


    Semperit Holding

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
