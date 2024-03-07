KPS AG published its 2022/2023 consolidated financial statements and the results for the first quarter of 2023/2024.

The Group revenue in the 2022/2023 financial year was € 177.8 million, slightly lower than the previous year's € 180.0 million.

The adjusted EBITDA for the 2022/2023 financial year was € 13.2 million, excluding one-off effects of € 5.4 million due to the KaDeWe insolvency.

Revenues in the first quarter of 2023/2024 were at € 38.9 million; adjusted EBITDA without the negative one-off effect of the KaDeWe insolvency was at € 0.9 million.

For the 2023/2024 financial year, KPS expects an adjusted EBITDA of € 14.8 million to € 16.3 million.

The insolvency of KaDeWe and the insolvency of The Body Shop in the UK are expected to negatively impact KPS' earnings in the 2023/2024 financial year in the single-digit million range.

The next important date, Announcement of the figures for the 1st quarter of 2023/2024, at KPS is on 07.03.2024.

The price of KPS at the time of the news was 1,1775EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,91 % since publication.





