Joint Venture with Belimed & Steelco Transforms Business Amidst 2023 Challenges
In 2023, Metall Zug Group grappled with a challenging market, resulting in a significant drop in net sales and operating results. Despite these setbacks, the company made strides in its transformation, culminating in a joint venture with Belimed and Steelco.
- Metall Zug Group reported net sales of CHF 494.7 million in 2023, a decrease from CHF 645.9 million in 2022.
- The operating result (EBIT) declined to CHF 13.8 million in 2023, down from CHF 135.9 million in 2022.
- The net result fell to CHF 26.7 million in 2023, a decrease from CHF 137.3 million in 2022.
- The joint venture with Belimed and Steelco marks the third and final planned step in the transformation of the Metall Zug Group.
- The Board of Directors will propose a cash dividend of CHF 2.00 gross per type A registered share and CHF 20.00 gross per type B registered share at the General Meeting of Shareholders on April 26, 2024.
- The company faced a challenging market environment in 2023 due to a decline in order intake, high material and energy costs, and unfavorable currency developments.
